While some countries are closing their borders to visitors from countries with rising cases of Coronavirus, the Federal Government of Nigeria is not willing to shut borders against visitors.

Due to the increasing spread of the disease, Ghana and Kenya have closed their borders to travellers from Coronavirus-hit countries like the United States of America and Italy.

Wondering why the Federal Government has refused to place a travel ban on visitors from the USA and Europe, Nigerians on social media directed their questions to Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Explaining why the government has decided to keep its borders open despite Coronavirus, Aregbesola said the Federal Ministry of Health is doing a fantastic job at combating the virus.

He added that if it becomes necessary for Nigeria to close its borders, appropriate advice will be given to that effect.

He tweeted, "The @Fmohnigeria is leading Nigeria’s efforts on combating Corona Virus and they are doing a fantastic job at it. According to the yesterday’s briefing from the minister, @DrEOEhanire, Nigeria will continue to monitor incoming travelers and select those that are fit for secondary screening. If and when the time comes for Nigeria to lock up our borders, appropriate advice will be given to that effect.

"For now, let us trust the professionals handling the job and continue to maintain high personal hygiene and other measures, as advised by the Federal Ministry of Health."

Nigeria recorded the first case of Coronavirus on Thursday, February 27, 2020, when a 44-year-old Italian came into the country.