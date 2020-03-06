Okpala made the disclosure on Friday, while briefing the State House of Assembly on the state’s level of preparedness to contain the spread of the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Assembly, had on Tuesday in a motion, summoned the Commissioners for Health and Information to come and brief the House on efforts they were making to prevent and contain Convid-19 in the state.

He said the Chinese citizens were tested after the state’s surveillance and information officers alerted the ministry that the Chinese arrived in the state from China.

“I want to inform you that we have checked out all the Chinese in the state and they are free from the disease for now. We are on ground to respond to any eventuality.

“We are also in regular touch with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“We have put machineries in place to check contractors, businessmen and people coming in from the affected countries to avoid having the disease in the state.

“However, our challenges are lack of enough personnel in the event of Coronavirus outbreak in the state, lack of resources for detection, isolation and containment.

“We do not have standard world class isolation centre.

“So, we are making do with what we have which is why we are emphasising on prevention to make sure that Convid-19 does not get into our state,” he said.

Also, Mr C-Don Adinuba, the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, told the House that the ministry had embarked on massive awareness campaign against the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Reacting, Mr Obinna Emeneka (Anambra East), said more still needed to be done in the areas of creating awareness, especially at the rural areas.

“You need to do more by going on sensitisation visits to Churches, Mosques, markets, parks, schools and Town Hall meetings. Prevention is key and we need to imbibe preventive medicine,” he said.

In his contributions, Mr Nonso Okafor (Nnewi North), advised that the awareness campaign and broadcast jingles be done in local languages for better understanding by people in the rural communities.

Okafor also urged the Ministry of Health to provide sanitisers in public buildings across the state.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Mr Uche Okafor, promised that the legislative arm of government would continue to support the ministry to safeguard the health of residents.