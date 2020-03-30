President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, has been transferred from Abuja to Lagos to continue his treatment for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The presidential aide was transported to Nigeria's economic capital in an air ambulance on Monday, March 30, 2020, according to a report by Daily Trust.

Kyari tested positive for coronavirus last week, days after he returned from Germany which is a high-risk country.

He had failed to self-isolate and took part in high-profile meetings with the president and other top government officials. Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo tested negative.

Kyari (left) had contact with Buhari (right) after his return from Germany where he's believed to have contracted coronavirus, but the president tested negative [Presidency]

In a statement on Sunday, March 29, Kyari noted that his move to Lagos is for additional tests and observation and based on medical advice.

"This is a precautionary measure," he said.

He noted that he's not experienced high fever or other symptoms associated with the coronavirus disease and is hoping to get back to work soon.

"We should be calm, measured and diligent – be meticulous in your hygiene, especially with cleaning hands, if possible stay at home or keep your distance," he urged Nigerians.

As of March 29, Nigeria had recorded 111 cases in 12 states - Lagos (68), FCT (21), Ogun (3), Enugu (2), Ekiti (1), Oyo (7), Edo (2), Bauchi (2), Osun (2), Rivers (1), Benue (1), and Kaduna (1).