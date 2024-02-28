ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Cooking gas prices surge by 38%, hit ₦16,250 per 12.5kg cylinder

Ima Elijah

NBS says there was a 3.55% month-on-month increase in the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder.

A photo of a gas cylinder [Punch]
A photo of a gas cylinder [Punch]

Recommended articles

This surge in prices is accompanied by a 37% increase in the price of 1kg of gas, which rose to ₦1,300 from ₦950 during the same period, according to the latest report from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) Liquefied Petroleum Price Watch for January 2024.

According to the report, there was a 3.55% month-on-month increase in the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas, reaching ₦5,139.25 compared to ₦4,952.87 in December 2023.

On a year-on-year basis, the 5kg cylinder price saw a significant 12% increase, rising to ₦5,139.25 in January 2024 from ₦4,588.75 in the corresponding period of 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nassarawa State recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cooking gas cylinder at ₦5,790.00, followed closely by Jigawa State at ₦5,681.82 and Gombe State at ₦5,660.00.

Conversely, Kaduna State had the lowest price at ₦4,150.00, followed by Ogun and Osun States with ₦4,751.04 and ₦4,763.53, respectively.

Experts have expressed concerns that these soaring gas prices will exacerbate the financial burden on the already stretched citizenry, further intensifying the challenges posed by inflation across Nigeria.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jigawa Govt provides 27k rice bags, 10,800 spaghetti for Ramadan palliative

Jigawa Govt provides 27k rice bags, 10,800 spaghetti for Ramadan palliative

Tinubu launches handbook to close wage gaps between Nigerians, foreigners

Tinubu launches handbook to close wage gaps between Nigerians, foreigners

Army troops reject ₦1.5m bribe, arrest cattle rustlers in Plateau

Army troops reject ₦1.5m bribe, arrest cattle rustlers in Plateau

Cooking gas prices surge by 38%, hit ₦16,250 per 12.5kg cylinder

Cooking gas prices surge by 38%, hit ₦16,250 per 12.5kg cylinder

Pro-Tinubu CSOs ask NLC to engage FG instead of staging 'unnecessary protests'

Pro-Tinubu CSOs ask NLC to engage FG instead of staging 'unnecessary protests'

'We're aware of your sufferings,' Governor Alia tells workers protesting hardship

'We're aware of your sufferings,' Governor Alia tells workers protesting hardship

Senator empowers constituents with grinding machines, tricycles, generators

Senator empowers constituents with grinding machines, tricycles, generators

JAMB begins sale of direct entry documents

JAMB begins sale of direct entry documents

Wike says Abuja was a dead place until he took over as minister

Wike says Abuja was a dead place until he took over as minister

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mohammed Idris, Information and National Orientation Minister. [Twitter:@tswakom2]

Despite crises, FG confident Nigeria won't fall 'as true giant of Africa'

Nyesom Wike, Minister of FCT [NAN]

Wike warns FCTA Directors to stop sitting on files that delay projects

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (Tribune online)

Ondo Government declares 2-day public holiday in honour of Akeredolu's burial

Emefiele created so much mess we don't know what to charge him with - Akpabio

Emefiele demands ₦25 billion damages from Akpabio for defamatory remark