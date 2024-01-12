CLO urges Gov Soludo to pardon, reinstate suspended traditional ruler

The traditional ruler was recently suspended from his throne following his award of chieftaincy titles on some citizens outside his domain without clearance from the state Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, as stipulated by the state’s Traditional Rulers’ Code of Conduct.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Vincent Ezekwueme, made the plea while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on the unfortunate development currently hitting up the polity of the state.

Ezekwueme said that pertinently, “mercy is more fruitful and rewarding than strict justice” and “similarly to err is human but to forgive is divine”.

According to him, Gov. Soludo should kindly reinstate the traditional ruler in order not to give credence to speculation that his suspension has political undertone as well as restore respect, dignity and honour accorded traditional rulers/institutions.

He said: “We appeal to all Anambra political gladiators, supporters and Anambra people to work assiduously towards the restoration of absolute peace, security, unity, tolerance and harmonious coexistence.

“We wish to reiterate our earlier appeal to our political leaders to call their overzealous supporters to order to douse political tension in the state and restore normalcy, peace and tranquility.

“It is very unfortunate and despicable. This unbridled character assassination, name calling, casting unsubstantiated aspersions on perceived and imaginary opponents, should be halted through collective and collaborative efforts.”

The CLO boss noted that it was of prime importance to abide by the wise assertion of the great sage, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe – “let us make friends not enemies, think best not the worst of others”.

