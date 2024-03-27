Cleric advises Govt to involve traditional leaders in palliative distribution

Anyam advised on Wednesday, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Jalingo. He said that the involvement of these segments of leaders would guide against overcrowding and curb stampedes that often occurred during the distribution of palliatives.

He explained that because these are difficult times, people would inevitably scramble for any free food from any quarters, and so there would be casualties if the situation was not properly managed.

The cleric, however, advised leaders to uphold fairness when invited in such assignments, noting that injustice would only rubbish the noble idea behind the provision of any support.

Ben Adaji, a veteran Journalist in Jalingo, who also spoke with NAN, urged the government to prioritise crowd control during palliative distribution. Adaji on his part, canvassed for the involvement of leaders of the place chosen for the distribution of palliatives.

“If you want to distribute palliatives in a school, you must involve all the heads of department.