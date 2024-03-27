ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Cleric advises Govt to involve traditional leaders in palliative distribution

News Agency Of Nigeria

The involvement of these segments of leaders would guide against overcrowding and curb stampedes that often occurred during the distribution of palliatives.

The cleric advised leaders to uphold fairness when invited to share palliative [Nigerian Pilot News]
The cleric advised leaders to uphold fairness when invited to share palliative [Nigerian Pilot News]

Recommended articles

Anyam advised on Wednesday, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Jalingo. He said that the involvement of these segments of leaders would guide against overcrowding and curb stampedes that often occurred during the distribution of palliatives.

He explained that because these are difficult times, people would inevitably scramble for any free food from any quarters, and so there would be casualties if the situation was not properly managed.

The cleric, however, advised leaders to uphold fairness when invited in such assignments, noting that injustice would only rubbish the noble idea behind the provision of any support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Adaji, a veteran Journalist in Jalingo, who also spoke with NAN, urged the government to prioritise crowd control during palliative distribution. Adaji on his part, canvassed for the involvement of leaders of the place chosen for the distribution of palliatives.

“If you want to distribute palliatives in a school, you must involve all the heads of department.

“If you want to carry out distribution inside motor parks, you meet the leadership of the parks,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NUT calls for State Govts to oversee basic education, removes LG involvement

NUT calls for State Govts to oversee basic education, removes LG involvement

JUST IN: FG declares Friday, Monday Easter public holidays

JUST IN: FG declares Friday, Monday Easter public holidays

17 soldiers killed in Okuama community laid to rest at Abuja cemetery

17 soldiers killed in Okuama community laid to rest at Abuja cemetery

Benue's Governor Alia denies calling for APC chairman Ganduje's resignation

Benue's Governor Alia denies calling for APC chairman Ganduje's resignation

Tinubu congratulates Faye, praises Sall for peaceful, transparent election

Tinubu congratulates Faye, praises Sall for peaceful, transparent election

Banks in Ibadan refuse ATM cash loading, limit counter withdrawals - Residents

Banks in Ibadan refuse ATM cash loading, limit counter withdrawals - Residents

Shettima vows to ensure naira stability, tackle food, nutrition, insecurity

Shettima vows to ensure naira stability, tackle food, nutrition, insecurity

Abure re-elected as LP National Chairman despite battle with NLC

Abure re-elected as LP National Chairman despite battle with NLC

German teen allegedly kills parents, brother with knife, injuring sister

German teen allegedly kills parents, brother with knife, injuring sister

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election [Punch]

Peter Obi delivers a masterclass in religious cosplay — with a spoonful of politics

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

Tinubu proposes new salaries for judges amidst Nigeria's economic hardship

Youths are advised to desist from unwarranted dangerous ventures capable of threatening their lives [Punch Newspapers]

2 illegal miners die as well collapses in Cross River, 3 others injured

10th National Assembly [The Guardian Nigeria]

National Assembly has passed student loan bill