Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US
Following her escape, Bishara relocated to the United States where she met her lover.
Bishara, who turned 27 last month, announced her engagement to James on her Instagram page on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
She wrote, "I said yes to Love, laughter, and happily ever after with my best friend. James exceeds everything I ever prayed for. God’s faithfulness amazes me daily. I am overjoyed to be starting this journey with the love of my life. Mr & Mrs Loading...."
Recall that the terrorists kidnapped a total of 276 female students from the school but some of them escaped while they were being carted away.
Bishara and her cousin, Lydia Pogu were among the 57 schoolgirls who jumped from the trucks in which they were being transported.
Subsequently, the Nigerian Armed Forces rescued some of the victims from the insurgents’ custody, but over 100 students are still missing nine years after their abduction.
Following their escape, Bishara and Pogu relocated to the United States, where they both obtained a degree from Southeastern University in 2021.
Bishara graduated with a degree in social work while Pogu has a degree in legal studies.
They both attended Canyonville Christian Academy, Oregon where they continued their secondary school education.
They graduated from the school in February 2017.
