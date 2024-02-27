ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CBN raises monetary policy rate to 22.75% to tackle high inflation

Ima Elijah

CBN has hiked the interest rate to 22.75% from the previous 18.5%.

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]
Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]

Recommended articles

The announcement was made by CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, during the 293rd Meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee press briefing held in Abuja.

The decision to hike the interest rate to 22.75% from the previous 18.5% comes in response to the country's persistently high inflation rate, which reached 29.90% in January.

In addition to the interest rate adjustment, the CBN also increased the Cash Reserve Ratio to 45% from 32.5%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Cardoso emphasised that these measures are intended to moderate inflation in the short to medium term.

He noted the importance of collaboration with other government agencies to address underlying factors contributing to inflation, particularly insecurity.

Regarding regulatory measures, Cardoso stated that the CBN is adopting a more aggressive regulatory stance to ensure compliance with its policies.

He warned that operators failing to adhere to regulations would face consequences as the bank strives to enhance market liquidity.

The decision marks the first interest rate hike by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) since July.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MPC's move to tighten monetary policy measures aligns with earlier predictions by industry experts, including Bismarck Rewane, Chief Executive Officer of the Financial Derivatives Company, who anticipated the necessity of interest rate adjustments amidst rising inflation and economic challenges.



Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Over $26bn transactions through Binance Nigeria - CBN Governor Cardoso alarms

Over $26bn transactions through Binance Nigeria - CBN Governor Cardoso alarms

We provided water, biscuits to strengthen protesters - Lagos Police

We provided water, biscuits to strengthen protesters - Lagos Police

CBN raises monetary policy rate to 22.75% to tackle high inflation

CBN raises monetary policy rate to 22.75% to tackle high inflation

What we learned so far from AFCON 2024

What we learned so far from AFCON 2024

Gov Alia sets up judicial panel to investigate Ortom's use of State funds

Gov Alia sets up judicial panel to investigate Ortom's use of State funds

Economic hardship is a result of Tinubu’s hasty decisions  — Babachir

Economic hardship is a result of Tinubu’s hasty decisions  — Babachir

NLC Lagos members assemble under Ikeja bridge over economic hardship

NLC Lagos members assemble under Ikeja bridge over economic hardship

Babachir says the shoe he bought for ₦78k 3 years ago now costs ₦1.3m

Babachir says the shoe he bought for ₦78k 3 years ago now costs ₦1.3m

NLC nationwide protests over economic hardship kick off in Lagos

NLC nationwide protests over economic hardship kick off in Lagos

Pulse Sports

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

No plan to completly ban sport betting in Nigeria [Rest of World]

Lawmaker clarifies misconceptions on sports betting ban

This announcement was made during the inauguration of the Public Wealth Management Conference organised by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) in Abuja [NAN]

FG budgets $10 bn to boost forex liquidity, economic growth

A typical day on a Lagos road [Punch]

NARTO suspends planned strike amid economic woes

Image of the House of Representatives chamber used for illustrative purpose [Twitter/@Omoruyi]

House of Reps passes latest bill to establish state police for second reading