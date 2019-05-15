Caramelo, a nightclub and relaxation spot in Abuja, was on Monday, May 13, 2019 demolished by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

Men of the FCDA, through its Department of Development Control (DDC), arrived the nightclub located at T.O.S Benson Crescent, Utako, during the early hours of Monday, pulling down the structure.

The demolition comes barely two weeks after the nightclub was raided arresting girls who were accused of loitering and prostitution.

FCTA also said the presence of Caramelo caused traffic and noise pollution in the area.

Speaking to Pulse, James Etti, Caramelo manager, wondered why his nightclub was singled out for demolition.

"We a duly registered company and we have been here for six years," he said. "Recently, the authority told us to stop our business here for no reason. When we asked, they said we were making noise. They did not tell us exactly what the problem is.

"Before Easter, this place was raided in the middle of the night. At an unofficial hour. People were humiliated, arrested and our property was vandalised. The naked some of the girls arrested and tagged most of them as prostitutes. They were bailed the next day.

"At about 7:30 pm on Friday, a group of people came that they were from the FCDA. They placed a 48-hour demolition notice. We planned to go to court on Monday but they had planned to demolish this structure before court would resume," he added.

Etti claims that over 105 Nigerians have lost their jobs due to the demolition of the N500 million property.