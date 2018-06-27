CAN urges FG to stop alleged plan to attack Southern Kaduna

news

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has appealed to the Federal Government and security agencies to take necessary precautionary measures over the alleged plan to attack Southern Kaduna.

Rev. Samson Ayokunle, CAN President, said this in a statement signed by Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant, Media and Communications to the CAN President, on Wednesday in Abuja

Ayokunle said that the association`s attention has been drawn to an alleged plan to attack Southern Kaduna and areas dominated by Christians in the middle belt region of Nigeria.

According to him, CAN had been informed of some specific areas targeted to attack as Southern Kaduna Chiefdoms, Gumel, Dagwarga, Daddu, Mariri, Kagoro, hotels, Open University, among others.

“While CAN is prone to dismiss these planned attacks as products of figments of imagination.

“We are, however, constrained to call the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari and other security agencies to be aware and take precautionary measures.

“We have witnessed unprecedented human carnage on the Plateau; we call on President Buhari to place the security agencies on red alert in order to avoid a similar recurrence.

“We are happy at the statement credited to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo that perpetrators of the Plateau carnage will not be allowed to escape justice,” he said.

Ayokunle appealed to the Federal Government to stand by its promised and ensure that the herdsmen are brought to book and face the law.

He said that CAN as an organisation for all Christians in Nigeria, was pained at the tragedy that has befall the Christians in Jos.

“We mourn the death of over 200 Christians slaughtered on the Plateau at the weekend.

“We passionately appeal to the Buhari-led Administration to rise up and put a stop to further killings of innocent people, including defenceless women and children.

“Following the killings that took place on the Plateau, CAN has obtained reliable information on the number of dead recorded in Barki-Ladi, Riyom Local Government Areas (LGAs) from June 23 to 25 as over 218 deaths.

“Apart from the total number of the death, there are still missing persons. Many people also sustained various degrees of injuries,” he said.

He said that some other LGAs such as Riyom, Barki-Ladi, and Bokkos had been under constant attacks.

The CAN president pleaded with all security agencies to wake up to their constitutional responsibilities of protecting lives and property.

He advised the security agencies to be pro-active in carrying their national assignment.

“Mobilising troops and policemen after the havoc has been done does not make sense. A government that cannot protect the citizens is a failed government,”

Ayokunle also advised President Buhari to replace all security chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, adding that they have overstayed in their positions.

“It is ridiculous and embarrassing that in the last three years, none of these criminals have been apprehended, detained, arraigned and convicted.

“This is what is emboldening them to kill the innocent with impunity.

“We are approaching a state of anarchy faster than we can imagine.

“Why are we following the footpath of Rwanda daily with these unprecedented killings and mass burials when we are not at war,” he added