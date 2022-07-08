RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

CAN tells Christians to shun parties fielding same faith ticket

The Niger chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called on Christians in the state to vote against any political party that fields same faith ticket for governorship position in the forthcoming general elections in the state.

This is contained a statement on Friday in Minna signed by Mr Daniel Atori, media aide to the CAN Chairman and Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna and made available to newsmen in Minna.

The statement said the decision was taken “in an emergency meeting with the State Executive members of the CAN, Local Government Coordinators, Bloc and other leaders held at the State Secretariat in Minna and presided over by the CAN Chairman, Most Rev. Bulus Yohanna.

“The Christian leaders unanimously agreed to vote massively for only parties that field Christian candidates as either governorship or deputy governorship positions”.

Yohanna who reiterated the association’s earlier position against the same faith ticket, added that Christians in the state could no longer be sidelined in governance and administration of the state.

He said that the Body of Christ would also support Christian candidates vying for other elective positions, to bridge the gap of sidelining Christians in the state over the years.

“We have resolved to allow equity, justice and fairness to play out.

“We are aware that there have been so many arguments as to the population of Christians in the state; well, democracy is said to be a game of numbers, it is still very well a matter few months from now.

“As equal stakeholders in Niger state who are concerned about the development of the state, we are ready to mobilise all Christians not to support and vote for any political party that undermines us to present a same faith ticket for the forthcoming general elections.

“We call on all eligible Nigerlites, especially Christians to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) so as to participate in the 2023 general elections if they truly want to effect positive change.

“We are convinced that whichever party gets the bulk of Christian votes will without a doubt, carry the day.

“We shall vote en-masse and be the determinant of who governs us in the next dispensation.

“If Niger state must be rescued, then Christians both in the rural and urban areas must wake up and do the needful.

“We need to arm ourselves with our PVCs, make all necessary efforts to do so,” Yohanna said.

The Bishop assured that the leadership of CAN would continue to sensitise and conscientise its members.

“All we are telling political parties is that with our voters’ cards, we will sway votes towards the party that respect Christians in the state.”

He urged Church leaders and Christian faithful in the state not to sit on the fence but participate actively in the electoral process.

