CAN rejects curfew imposed by traditional worshipers in IIe-Ife

News Agency Of Nigeria

Residents were expected to stay indoors between 2 pm and 7 pm for the Oro-Owa Ilare festival coming up during the period.

The CAN Chairman, Rev. Canon Sam’Leye Onitiju, stated this at a Press Conference at St Paul Anglican Church, Ayegbaju Area, on Wednesday, in Ile-Ife.

Onitiju said that CAN’s attention was drawn to a Press Release by the Chief Priest in charge of Obatala traditional worshippers, Obalesu Dada, that people should stay indoors between 2 pm and 7 pm for the Oro-Owa Ilare festival coming up during the period.

He recalled that on May 15, 2023, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, held a peaceful meeting in his palace with religious leaders and the then Osun State Commissioner of Police.

According to him, the meeting was attended by the Chief Imam of Ifeland, AbdulHammed AbdulSemiu, and himself. Onitiju indicated that at that meeting, the Ooni emphasised the need for religious tolerance and also warned against illegal movement restriction of people in broad daylight.

He encouraged all Christians to observe their holy week services in churches across Ireland without fear of molestation and attack from any individual and/or group of people.

“And we want to inform the Inspector General of Police, Osun State Commissioner of Police and the Area Commander of Police to ensure that the peace reigning in Ile-Ife is not disrupted.

“And no one should be molested by anybody or group of people under the disguise of any religious rite.

“As Christians in Ifeland, we are very proud of Ooni as an advocate of peace and we are ready to partner with him on this peaceful mission,” he stated, congratulating all Christians in Ife on the holy week and Easter festival.

News Agency Of Nigeria

