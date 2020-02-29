Christian Association of Nigeria, Northern chapter has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to protect Christians in the country from Boko Haram insurgents and bandits.

The religious boy made the call following the statement by the Federal Government that the terrorists are attacking Christians in the country to stir up a religious war.

On Thursday, February 27, 2020, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed at a press conference said the insurgents have decided to be targeting Christian communities to trigger religious war in the country.

Reacting to the statement, Northern CAN said the FG should find ways to protect Christians in Nigeria after admitting that the insurgents are going after Christians.

Living Faith Church in Adamawa was recently torched by Boko Haram terrorists. (The Nation)

In a statement titled, “The Beginning of the End of Denial", by Vice Chairman of the Northern CAN, Rev. Joseph Hayab on Friday, February 28, 2020, the body urged the government to engage stakeholders and discuss possible ways of uniting the country to defeat Boko Haram insurgents.

The statement reads, “Since the truth can only be delayed but not denied, the Federal Government of Nigeria should use the public admittance by its Minister of Information and Culture that Boko Haram and other killer groups in Nigeria truly are targeting Christians to stir up a religious war, to fashion out ways that Christians, their leaders, and places of worship will be protected.

“The government at this point should also seek to engage critical stakeholders to discuss possible ways of uniting the country to defeat the common enemy, in this case, Boko Haram and the kidnappers that have made our roads and homes unsafe.

“Accordingly, the government should direct her care-free spokespersons, both at federal and state levels, to mind how they respond to people or groups that have legitimate complaints about the safety of their members.”

“The Christian Association of Nigeria in the 19 northern states and the FCT is happy to hear that, at last, some truths are coming out from the theatre of denial that we have seen displayed by the Nigerian government over the past years.

“Every honest and right-thinking Nigerian and non-Nigerian alike following the deadly killings in Nigeria must have recognised that Boko Haram and other killers groups have been targeting Christians for reasons only known to them.

“Our cry has never been to discredit anyone or the government but the focus has been that those in power should admit the truth about what is happening to Christians in Nigeria, not as a sign of failure but an honest way to finding a workable lasting solution to the evil ongoing in our land.”