Dabiri-Erewa made the call via her official Twitter handle on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, after the station anchor, Ayo Mairo-Ese accused her of calling Nigerian youths as cultists and drug dealers on her show.

While analysing the controversial comments of a UK-based Nigerian Youtuber, Emdee Tiamiyu about Nigerian students in the United Kingdom, Mairo-Ese accused both President Muhammadu Buhari and Dabiri-Erewa of demarketing Nigeria.

She said, “I don’t know why Nigerians like to demarket Nigeria on the international scene. Take it back to 2016, our president, the Chief ambassador of Nigeria referred to Nigerian youths as largely lazy and that the United Kingdom should not grant young people asylum because some of the Nigerian youths are criminals.

“The Chairman of NiDCOM, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri had referred to Nigerian youths as cultists and drug dealers, some of them. So, what Emdee Tiamiyu is saying is what some of the leaders have said.”

Reacting to the allegation, Dabiri who worked as a broadcast journalist for years before veering into politics, said that the Arise TV anchor was ruining the broadcast profession.

“I worked hard to be where I am today, and if women nowhere your age and achievements feel the only way to bring you down is spew nonsense, they will meet their waterloo ! Nduka Obaigbena had better call these girls @ARISEtv ruining the broadcast profession to order”, she said.

In another tweet, Dabiri-Erewa said she hardly watches the Arise TV morning show and doesn’t know the ladies who anchor the show.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate has officially confirmed the reappointment of Dabiri-Erewa as the Chairman of NiDCOM.