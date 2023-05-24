The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Bayo Wahab

Abike Dabiri accuses Ayo Mairo-Ese of Arise TV of ruining the broadcast profession.

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Dabiri-Erewa made the call via her official Twitter handle on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, after the station anchor, Ayo Mairo-Ese accused her of calling Nigerian youths as cultists and drug dealers on her show.

While analysing the controversial comments of a UK-based Nigerian Youtuber, Emdee Tiamiyu about Nigerian students in the United Kingdom, Mairo-Ese accused both President Muhammadu Buhari and Dabiri-Erewa of demarketing Nigeria.

Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, THISDAY/ARISE Group, Nduka Obaigbena [QED] Pulse Nigeria
She said, “I don’t know why Nigerians like to demarket Nigeria on the international scene. Take it back to 2016, our president, the Chief ambassador of Nigeria referred to Nigerian youths as largely lazy and that the United Kingdom should not grant young people asylum because some of the Nigerian youths are criminals.

“The Chairman of NiDCOM, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri had referred to Nigerian youths as cultists and drug dealers, some of them. So, what Emdee Tiamiyu is saying is what some of the leaders have said.

Reacting to the allegation, Dabiri who worked as a broadcast journalist for years before veering into politics, said that the Arise TV anchor was ruining the broadcast profession.

“I worked hard to be where I am today, and if women nowhere your age and achievements feel the only way to bring you down is spew nonsense, they will meet their waterloo ! Nduka Obaigbena had better call these girls @ARISEtv ruining the broadcast profession to order”, she said.

In another tweet, Dabiri-Erewa said she hardly watches the Arise TV morning show and doesn’t know the ladies who anchor the show.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate has officially confirmed the reappointment of Dabiri-Erewa as the Chairman of NiDCOM.

President Buhari, in a letter addressed to the Senate on May 2, 2023, expressed his desire for the reappointment of the journalist-turned-politician.

ADVERTISEMENT

NDDC chairperson Lauretta Onochie hails Buhari on Second Niger Bridge

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Buhari seeks Senate approval to pay ₦226bn, $556.8m, £98.5m judgement debt

Buhari swears-in 7 RMAFC commissioners

Ortom forgives Buhari, optimistic over Tinubu's administration

Court refuses application for Seun Kuti's arraignment

Emdee Tiamiyu apologises over comment about Nigerian students in UK

Buhari jokes about Niger Republic defending him post-presidency

Sanwo-Olu to upgrade 33 Ajegunle schools after signing ₦135 billion bonds

ADVERTISEMENT
The Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina are currently in a separation surgery [Arab News]

Conjoined Nigerian twins successfully separated in Saudi Arabia

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Police detain officers caught brutalising Okada man in viral video. [NAN]

Lagos CP detains officers for brutalising Okada man in viral video

President Joe Biden.AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Biden releases list of presidential delegation to attend Tinubu’s inauguration