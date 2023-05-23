Senate approves Abike Dabiri-Erewa's reappointment as Chairman of NIDCOM

This decision follows a request made by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Upper Chamber, seeking their confirmation of Dabiri-Erewa's appointment.

During the Senate's plenary session on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 lawmakers unanimously paved the way for Abike Dabiri-Erewa's second term in office, signifying their trust in her ability to effectively lead NIDCOM and foster stronger connections with Nigerians living abroad.

What you should know

ADVERTISEMENT

President Buhari, in a letter addressed to the Senate on May 2, 2023, expressed his desire for the reappointment of Abike Dabiri-Erewa. Acknowledging her outstanding service and dedication, the President sought the Senate's endorsement of her continued leadership at NIDCOM.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa had previously assumed the position of NIDCOM boss in November 2018, having served as the former Senior Special Adviser to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora. Her extensive experience in matters concerning Nigerians living abroad has been invaluable to the Commission.

Prior to her appointment at NIDCOM, Dabiri-Erewa represented the Ikorodu Federal Constituency in Lagos as a member of the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2015. During her tenure in the House, she served as the chairman of the House Committee on Diaspora Affairs, further solidifying her expertise and understanding of diaspora-related issues.