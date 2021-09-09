Buhari wonders why IPOB wants secession, says Igbos are in charge of Nigeria’s economy

The President said it is unthinkable that any Igbo man would consider leaving the country, adding that people of the tribe have successful businesses across different locations.

Buhari said this during a town hall meeting with South-East leaders during his one-day official visit to Imo state on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

The president acknowleged the enterprising spirit of the tribe saying, ‘‘The fundamental thing about the Igbo people is that there is no town you will visit in Nigeria without seeing the Igbos being in charge of either infrastructure or pharmaceutical industry.

‘‘Therefore, it is unthinkable for me that any Igbo man would consider himself not to be a part of Nigeria.

‘‘The evidence is there for everyone to see that Igbos are in charge of Nigeria’s economy.’’

Blaming successive governments at the Federal level for poor infrastructural development in the country, Buhari said no country can make any meaningful progress without developing its infrastructural facilities.