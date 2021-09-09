RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari wonders why IPOB wants secession, says Igbos are in charge of Nigeria’s economy

Authors:

bayo wahab

Buhari promised to complete ongoing projects in the Southeast.

President Muhammadu Buhari in Imo state (PM NEWS)
President Muhammadu Buhari in Imo state (PM NEWS)

President Muhammadu Buhari says he sees no reason why there is a clamour for secession in the southeast, saying it is evident the people of the region are the ones in charge of Nigeria’s economy.

Recommended articles

The President said it is unthinkable that any Igbo man would consider leaving the country, adding that people of the tribe have successful businesses across different locations.

Buhari said this during a town hall meeting with South-East leaders during his one-day official visit to Imo state on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

The president acknowleged the enterprising spirit of the tribe saying, ‘‘The fundamental thing about the Igbo people is that there is no town you will visit in Nigeria without seeing the Igbos being in charge of either infrastructure or pharmaceutical industry.

‘‘Therefore, it is unthinkable for me that any Igbo man would consider himself not to be a part of Nigeria.

‘‘The evidence is there for everyone to see that Igbos are in charge of Nigeria’s economy.’’

Blaming successive governments at the Federal level for poor infrastructural development in the country, Buhari said no country can make any meaningful progress without developing its infrastructural facilities.

He, however, promised to complete ongoing projects in the Southeast, including the 2nd Niger Bridge as well as the railway lines and routes linking the region with other parts of the country.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari wonders why IPOB wants secession, says Igbos are in charge of Nigeria’s economy

FCTA urges neighbouring states to protect Abuja against criminality

NUJ condemns killing of NTA employee stoned to death in Kogi

Troops arrest wanted high profile Boko Haram terrorist in North East

Schoolgirls’ abductions may result in unprepared tomorrow’s mothers – NAWOJ cries out

Customs, NDLEA intercept Barcaldine Codeine, other dangerous drugs at Tincan Island

Buhari says he's impressed with what Gov Uzodinma has done in Imo state

Police promise prompt rescue of 3 abducted workers of Obasanjo’s Farm

NYSC presents N1m to family of late corps member in Abia