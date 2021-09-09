RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

As Buhari visits Imo today, Police warn IPOB against disruption

IPOB had warned that Buhari isn't welcome in Biafra land.

President Muhammadu Buhari(M) with former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha(R) and Governor Hope Uzodinma (L) during the electioneering campaigns [innonews]
The police is warning troublemakers and members of the outlawed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) against fomenting trouble of any kind, as President Muhammadu Buhari visits the southeastern state of Imo today, Thursday, September 9, 2021.

IPOB has issued a sit-at-home order in Imo and across other Igbo-speaking states, in an apparent show of force, and in protest, as the president visits.

"Buhari is not welcome in Biafraland," one IPOB member warned, ahead of the president's visit.

Director of State for IPOB, Chika Edoziem, re-echoed those remarks when he said: “Buhari is not welcome to Imo on Thursday, September 9, 2021. There will be total lockdown of Biafraland."

However, the spokesperson for the police in Imo, Mike Abattam, warns that troublemakers will be put in their place during the president's visit.

“The security arrangements are perfect; the arrangements are maximum. As usual, we prepared to secure lives and property of the people of the state.

"We have informed troublemakers to vacate the state because we will deal ruthlessly with anybody who disturbs the peace of the state today and going forward," Abattam tells Punch.

The Imo State Government says the president's visit will profit the people of the state and will "advance the socio-economic well-being of the people, state and the entire geopolitical zone."

President Buhari will commission a couple of projects while in Imo. He will depart almost immediately.

