As Buhari visits Imo today, Police warn IPOB against disruption

IPOB has issued a sit-at-home order in Imo and across other Igbo-speaking states, in an apparent show of force, and in protest, as the president visits.

"Buhari is not welcome in Biafraland," one IPOB member warned, ahead of the president's visit.

Director of State for IPOB, Chika Edoziem, re-echoed those remarks when he said: “Buhari is not welcome to Imo on Thursday, September 9, 2021. There will be total lockdown of Biafraland."

However, the spokesperson for the police in Imo, Mike Abattam, warns that troublemakers will be put in their place during the president's visit.

“The security arrangements are perfect; the arrangements are maximum. As usual, we prepared to secure lives and property of the people of the state.

"We have informed troublemakers to vacate the state because we will deal ruthlessly with anybody who disturbs the peace of the state today and going forward," Abattam tells Punch.

The Imo State Government says the president's visit will profit the people of the state and will "advance the socio-economic well-being of the people, state and the entire geopolitical zone."