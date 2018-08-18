Pulse.ng logo
Nigerians are satisfied with Buhari’s performance - Gov Yahaya Bello

Yahaya Bello Gov says Nigerians are happy and satisfied with Buhari’s performance

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, has said that Nigerians are happy and satisfied with President Buhari’s performance play

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello

(TheCable)

The Kogi state Governor, Yahaya Bello, has said that Nigerians are happy and satisfied with President Buhari’s performance.

 Bello also described the President as a man who is trusted by the international community to take Nigerians to the promise land.

According to Daily Post, the Governor said “As far as we know, Nigerians are happy and satisfied with the performance of Mr. President. He is honest man who is trusted by the international community to take Nigeria to the promise land and will therefore be re-elected next year by the masses of this great nation.

“It is unfortunate that the opposition was doing everything to bring the nation down to justify their desperation to return to power. When a child defecate on a chair, it is expected that the chair will be cleaned and allowed to dry before the child can sit on it again. The Nigerian system is undergoing serious cleansing process and Mr President should be allowed to conclude his Nigerian rebirth Agenda.”

Buhari must continue

Governor Bello also said that those who love Buhari want him to continue with his giant strides.

“Those who love Nigeria and the strides of Mr President want him to continue the rebuilding process. Our nation was a subject of international scorn for corruption and insensitivity to the plight of the masses. Today, the respect is back because of the personality of Mr President.

“Our economy is looking up and it is trickling down to the states. Kogi State has keyed into the agricultural policies of the Federal Government to create more jobs and wealth. Our youth and vibrant populace now see a career in agriculture.

“The Federal Government has been very supportive of our war against criminality in the state; the same way the war against insurgency has been waged with serious mindedness.

“Nigerians surely do no want the gains of this administration reversed,” he added.

ALSO READ: How Governor Yahaya Bello murdered sleep

On the crisis in the National Assembly, Bello also said “Our National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has stated the position of the party. I have nothing more to say about it.

“What I will just tell Nigerians is that it is not enough to have President Muhammadu Buhari. They must also strive to vote equally patriotic Nigerians into the National Assembly to work with Mr President to make Nigeria great. We must have a National Assembly that has the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians at heart.”

Governor Yahaya Bello had earlier declared that he can jump into fire for President Muhammadu Buhari.

