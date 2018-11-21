Buhari receives NIPSS’s Report on Security

news

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday received the Report of Course 40 of the National Institute for Strategic Studies (NIPSS) on security and directed relevant agencies to study it and implement the recommendations contained therein.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari had in November 2017 tasked the management of NIPSS with the responsibility of strengthening the nation’s internal security framework through community policing by proposing borders, policy, offence and strategy.

While receiving the Report at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the President noted that the Report was coming at a time when his administration was changing the national security strategy by placing much emphasis on the well-being of Nigerians.

“I am pleased that the participants under the leadership of the management and faculty of the national institute took their task very seriously.

“Your Report is coming at a time when we are changing the national security strategy by placing much emphasis on the well-being of Nigerians.

“I’m using this occasion to direct relevant government agencies to carefully study the Report with a view to implementing its recommendations.

“I’m aware of the funding challenges of the institute in view of the need to encourage it to continue to play the role of a think-tank and also prepare leaders, who will plan and implement innovative policies for the present and future of the country.

“The Ministry of Budget and National Planning will work towards providing necessary funding for the institute.’’

The President noted that the security challenges his administration met in 2015 was live-threatening, adding that it was in a bid to finding a sustainable solution to the problem that necessitated the commissioning of NIPSS in having a holistic view of the country’s security problems.

He said the decision of government was borne out of sincere desire to find sustainable solutions to the many security challenges inherited by this administration.

“These challenges not only threaten the security of lives and property of our people but also the sovereignty, territorial integrity of our country.

“We are confronted by Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, worrisome conflict with respect to farmers and herdsmen which has resulted in wanton destruction of lives and property across the country.

“Furthermore there is the crisis of separatist agitation in the South East, and militancy in the South South,” he said.

According to the president, government is convinced that these security challenges are rooted in both internal and external factors.

He added that government was also convinced that finding sustainable solutions to these challenges would require the support and collaboration of security agencies and communities.

In his remarks, the Acting Director-General of NIPSS, Mr Jonathan Juma, disclosed that the process leading to the report involved series of lectures, workshops, and presentations at plenary, with resource persons drawn from Directing Staff, Research Fellows and participants.

He said the participants undertook study tours of 12 states, six Africa countries as well as six other countries outside Africa to obtain a clearer perspective of internal security issues.

“I am proud to inform you that this Report is a product of thorough band painstaking engagement with relevant stakeholders and critical analysis of the issdues and challenges of the nation’s internal security framework.

“We are hopeful that the recommendations will be adopted by government as part of strategies to checkmate the mutating internal security challenges in the nation and to mobilise citizens to appreciate security as a collective responsibility,’’ he added.