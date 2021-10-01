Nigeria has been beset with a myriad developmental, socio-economic and infrastructural challenges since it attained independence in 1960.

In his Independence Day address of October 1, 2021, Buhari said: "I fully understand the anxiety of many Nigerians on the inability of this country to go beyond a never-ending potential for becoming a great nation to an actually great one.

"A lot has been achieved in the last six years on many fronts: in infrastructure, social care, governance, Nigeria’s image and influence in Africa and the international community.

"But critics misdiagnose incremental progress as stagnation. Since coming to power, this administration has tackled our problems head-on in spite of the meagre resources.