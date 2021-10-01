RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari: 'No administration has done more than my government since 1999'

The president scores himself high on Independence Day.

President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration is the best Nigeria has been blessed with, since Africa's most populous nation returned to civilian rule in 1999.

Nigeria has been beset with a myriad developmental, socio-economic and infrastructural challenges since it attained independence in 1960.

In his Independence Day address of October 1, 2021, Buhari said: "I fully understand the anxiety of many Nigerians on the inability of this country to go beyond a never-ending potential for becoming a great nation to an actually great one.

"A lot has been achieved in the last six years on many fronts: in infrastructure, social care, governance, Nigeria’s image and influence in Africa and the international community.

"But critics misdiagnose incremental progress as stagnation. Since coming to power, this administration has tackled our problems head-on in spite of the meagre resources.

"No government since 1999 has done what we have done in six years to put Nigeria back on track."

On Buhari's watch however, insecurity and unemployment have worsened and Nigeria remains the poverty capital of the world.

