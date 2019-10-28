President Muhammadu Buhari, will on Saturday November 2, 2019, embark on a private visit to London, United Kingdom (UK). This is according to a statement signed by Femi Adesina, the presidential spokesperson.

The president will spend two weeks in London, as he's expected to return to Nigeria on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

Buhari's visit to London will come immediately after his trip for a summit in Saudi Arabia.

Adesina's statement read partly, ”At the end of the summit, President Buhari will on Saturday 2nd November, 2019, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on 17th November, 2019.”

This is not the first time the president will travel to the UK this year alone. In April 2019, he visited the country on a 10-day private visit.

More so, record has it that in 2017, Buhari spent about three months in London on a medical vacation.