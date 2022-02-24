RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari inaugurates cargo airport in Lafia

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday inaugurated the Lafia Cargo Airport as part of activities of his two-day working visit to Nasarawa State.

Buhari inaugurates cargo airport in Lafia. [Twitter: Presidency]
Buhari inaugurates cargo airport in Lafia. [Twitter: Presidency]

The President’s chopper with registration number 5N FG2, touched down at the airport at about 9:57 a.m., after which he inspected the guards of honour and proceeded to inaugurate the edifice.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among dignitaries on ground to receive the president were Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Yahaya Bello of Kogi and Simon Lalong of Plateau.

Others were Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi, as well as the Deputy Governors of Benue, Mr Benson Abounu and Ebonyi, Mr Eric Kelechi-Igwe, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele and Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

Also on ground to receive President were Minister of Special Duties, George Akume, Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, Minister of Science Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu and Minister of States Science, Technology and Innovation, Mohammed Abdullahi.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule, while welcoming the president to the state informed him that the airport project was initiated by his predecessor, Umaru Al-Makura as an alternative to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

NAN report that the airport project which began in December 2015 was geared towards unlocking the potential that lie in Nasarawa State to attract investment, provide job opportunities and complement the burden at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja, being the closest to the Federal Capital Territory.

The president is expected to inaugurate several projects executed by the Federal and Nasarawa State Government during the visit.

Some of these projects are the CBN complex Lafia, the 330KV Power Substation Akurba, Lafia, Mega Bus Terminals in Lafia and Karu, Lafia Vocational training centre as well roads in Lafia.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I am looking forward to become a former President - Buhari

I am looking forward to become a former President - Buhari

NECO releases 2021 SSCE results for external candidates; here's how to check

NECO releases 2021 SSCE results for external candidates; here's how to check

Russian invasion: NATO says no plan to send troops into Ukraine

Russian invasion: NATO says no plan to send troops into Ukraine

EFCC urges Nigerians to collaborate with anti-corruption agencies

EFCC urges Nigerians to collaborate with anti-corruption agencies

YABATECH confirms 9,000 candidates for Post-UTME, announces schedule

YABATECH confirms 9,000 candidates for Post-UTME, announces schedule

Reps to collaborate with Air Peace, Ministry to evacuate Nigerians trapped in Ukraine

Reps to collaborate with Air Peace, Ministry to evacuate Nigerians trapped in Ukraine

1.7m patients access HIV/AIDS treatments in South East in 2021 – Agency

1.7m patients access HIV/AIDS treatments in South East in 2021 – Agency

Buhari inaugurates cargo airport in Lafia

Buhari inaugurates cargo airport in Lafia

El-Rufai says bandits killed 1,192, kidnap 3,348 in Kaduna in 2021

El-Rufai says bandits killed 1,192, kidnap 3,348 in Kaduna in 2021

Trending

Abba Kyari says IPOB members are out to destroy his reputation

Abba Kyari [NPF]

'Have you killed him?', IPOB wants to know why DSS shields Nnamdi Kanu from his lawyers

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

Alleged unlawful detention: Abba Kyari demands N500m in damages from NDLEA

Abba Kyari (Jomog)

Police arrest 2 drug dealers for possessing 88 parcels of narcotics labelled 'MTN'

Two arrested for drugs