The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Sunday, extolled Alhaji Aminu’s role as a public officer, business and community leader.

He noted tha Aminu’s socio-econmic activities had engineered an eco-system that fostered creativity of young minds in business by generously supporting innovations, long before governments got interested in promoting start-ups.

ALSO READ: China to open wider trade relations with Nigeria - Envoy

“He was acutely aware that unless our communities promoted education and business enterprise, the country cannot realise its potential and compete with other emerging economies.

”It was Alhaji Aminu Dantata’s exemplary leadership of the Kano business community that set the foundations for a prosperous and inclusive Kano city.

“I pray for his longer and healthier life,” the President added.