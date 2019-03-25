President Buhari stated this on Monday, March 25, 2019, while receiving a report of the Presidential Technical Advisory Committee (PTAC) on the implementation of the national minimum wage at the Villa.

The President had on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, inaugurated the PTAC to advise the government on how best to fund the additional costs of implementing the increase in the National Minimum Wage.

The PTAC was chaired by Bismarck Rewane, and comprised of other experienced economists and administrators from the private sector, as well as Federal Government officials, and a representative of the Governors’ Forum.

While appreciating the committee for the work done, President Buhari said it would expeditiously review the document.

"I am very pleased that the Committee took on this important national assignment with all seriousness," Buhari said. "I thank the chairman, Mr. Bismarck Rewane, and all the Committee members most sincerely for their patriotism, hard work, commitment and sacrifices.

"I would also like to thank the Minister of Budget & Nat. Planning, for coordinating the Committee’s work; and the Budget Office; National Incomes, Salaries & Wages Commission; Office of the Accountant General; FIRS; NBS, & CBN, who all supported the Committee on this assignment.

"Gratitude also goes to the private sector for their support, particularly, Access Bank Plc; PricewaterhouseCoopers; KPMG Advisory Services; Financial Derivatives Co., & Economic Associates. I thank them all for their contributions to the successful conclusion of this assignment.

We will review the submitted report expeditiously, even as we await receipt of the Minimum Wage Bill from the National Assembly. Our commitment to the implementation of the new National Minimum Wage is absolute," he declared amidst cheers.

The Senate has passed National Minimum Wage bill.

Senate President Bukola Saraki said the new minimum wage would lead to improved productivity among worker.