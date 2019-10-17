President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his sympathy to Onitsha tanker explosion victims.

A tanker conveying petroleum products had on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, had fell fell into drainage at MCC Bus stop near Toronto Hospital, Upper-Iweka, Onitsha.

As the tanker fell, it spilled its content around the area and exploded.

A woman and her child were said to have lost their lives when they fell into the gutter at Ochanja First Gate as they attempted to escape the incident.

In a statement made available to the public, the president extend his sympathies to all the victims of the explosion, whose houses, shops and other property were destroyed.

While reacting to the incident, Buhari said the incident in Onitsha is sad and regrettable.

"I am profoundly touched by the sight of the charred remains of an innocent mother and her child, who are victims of this tragedy," he regretted the incident.

The president, however, called for urgent action on the part of those concerned to stem these frequent fatal disasters on public roads.

He maintained that safety precautions and routine maintenance, often taken for granted by vehicle owners, must be enforced.