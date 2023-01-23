Buhari commissions Lekki Deep Seaport, Rice Mill in Lagos

The seaport which was completed in 2022 is a joint venture between the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Lagos State Government, the Tolarams Group, and China Harbour Engineering Company.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu while addressing the president on the occasion said the size of the vessels that will berth at the port would be four times the size of vessels that currently berth at Apapa and Tin Can Island Port.

Pulse Nigeria

“Mr President, we are happy this is happening in your time. It all started in your time and it’s been completed in your time.

We are excited that the size of the vessels that will berth at the port would be four times the size of vessels that currently berth at Apapa and Tin Can Island Port.

We are excited that in your own time, something fresh has been birthed in this country and it is going to generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said the project would generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs for Nigerians.

He also vowed that efforts would be made to ensure the seaport is free from traffic and commuting frustration.

The seaport which was constructed by China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC) is expected to reduce the cost of container transportation from any part of the world.

In the same vein, the Imota rice mill, which has the capacity to produce 2.8 million bags of 50kg bags of rice yearly, was built by the state to tackle food insecurity in the country.

The project is expected to generate 1,500 direct jobs; and 254,000 indirect jobs.