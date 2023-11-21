ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians are extremely difficult to govern - Buhari

Bayo Wahab

Buhari said if he had the chance to govern Nigeria again, he wouldn’t do anything differently under Nigeria’s current system.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]
Former President Muhammadu Buhari [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Buhari aired this view about Nigerians in his first interview since he left office on May 29, 2023.

In the interview with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), the former President said, Nigerians are a difficult bunch to manage because they think they should be the ones in charge.

Buhari said he had the opportunity to serve his country and he did his best for the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

God gave me the opportunity to serve my country, but I did my best. But whether my best was good enough, I leave for people to judge.

“Nigerians are extremely difficult. People know their rights. They think they should be there, not you.

“So, they monitor virtually every step. And you have to struggle day and night to ensure that you are competent enough,” Buhari said.

The ex-president said if he had the chance to govern Nigeria again, he wouldn’t do anything differently under Nigeria’s current system.

Asked why he endorsed the controversial naira redesign policy in the twilight of his administration, Buhari said he did so to protect his integrity and to show Nigerians that there was no shortcut to success.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whether Nigerians believe it or not, we are an underdeveloped country. And in that sort of situation, there’s materialism and sometimes ruthlessly they didn’t care how they made the money.

“I still feel that the only way I could deprive these people was just to make sure that my integrity became unquestionable… I think as a developing country, we still have a long way to go.

He added, “The motivation (for the policy) was to try and make Nigerians believe that there is no shortcut to successful leadership.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Plateau Assembly speaker resigns after Mutfwang's sack, new speaker elected

BREAKING: Plateau Assembly speaker resigns after Mutfwang's sack, new speaker elected

Are we your slaves? – Senate minority caucus protests appointments by Akpabio

Are we your slaves? – Senate minority caucus protests appointments by Akpabio

He showed us what hard work, dedication to one’s dream can achieve - Adeleke celebrates Davido @ 31

He showed us what hard work, dedication to one’s dream can achieve - Adeleke celebrates Davido @ 31

Nigerians are extremely difficult to govern - Buhari

Nigerians are extremely difficult to govern - Buhari

CBN postpones bi-monthly Monetary Policy meeting again amid rising inflation

CBN postpones bi-monthly Monetary Policy meeting again amid rising inflation

Governor Soludo presents ₦410 billion 2024 budget to Anambra Assembly for approval

Governor Soludo presents ₦410 billion 2024 budget to Anambra Assembly for approval

LP senator dares Akpabio to suspend him while yelling at him over minority positions

LP senator dares Akpabio to suspend him while yelling at him over minority positions

Nigeria records 590,000 new Tuberculosis yearly - Public Health physician

Nigeria records 590,000 new Tuberculosis yearly - Public Health physician

IPOB's Simon Ekpa sabotaging our efforts in Southeast – Chief of Defence Staff

IPOB's Simon Ekpa sabotaging our efforts in Southeast – Chief of Defence Staff

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Nigeria is set to release over 4000 inmates unable to pay their debt of N500 million

Diabetes Association of Nigeria says 11.2 million Nigerians are living with diabetes [The Guardian Nigeria]

Diabetes Association of Nigeria says 11.2 million Nigerians are living with diabetes

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

179 Nigerians receive Russia govt scholarships to study in various programmes

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide

TCN says national grid is intact, supplying electricity to distribution load centres nationwide