The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Buhari takes Tinubu on Presidential Villa tour

Ima Elijah

During the tour, President Buhari and President-elect Tinubu exchanged important documents that will play a crucial role in the official handover of power

Tinubu and Buhari during breakfast [The Nation]
Tinubu and Buhari during breakfast [The Nation]

Recommended articles

The visit took place today, following the observation of Jummah Prayers at the Aso Villa Mosque, and the two leaders arrived at the Press Gallery around 1:18 pm.

President Buhari personally guided Tinubu through the Gallery, where he will soon meet with members of the press.

The news of the familiarisation tour has garnered significant attention in Nigeria's political circles, as it signifies the smooth transition of power between the two leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also played his part in ensuring a seamless handover by taking President-elect Shettima on a tour of the Vice President's Wing of the State House.

During the tour, President Buhari and President-elect Tinubu exchanged important documents that will play a crucial role in the official handover of power scheduled for Monday, May 29, 2023.

The tour of the Presidential Villa comes just one day after President Buhari honored Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima with the National Honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic and Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger at the State House Banquet Hall. READ MORE

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Applicants in trouble as court asks them to pay Tinubu, APC ₦17m over inauguration suit

Applicants in trouble as court asks them to pay Tinubu, APC ₦17m over inauguration suit

Nigeria's Simi Nwogugu named Top 10 finalist for Africa Education Medal 2023

Nigeria's Simi Nwogugu named Top 10 finalist for Africa Education Medal 2023

Buhari takes Tinubu on Presidential Villa tour

Buhari takes Tinubu on Presidential Villa tour

Ondo government explains why adults must pay ₦‎1k annually to fund education

Ondo government explains why adults must pay ₦‎1k annually to fund education

Pantami brags over 4,366 projects done in Nigeria's digital sector

Pantami brags over 4,366 projects done in Nigeria's digital sector

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts

Adamawa grants ₦‎15k to 38,000 students as scholarship allowance

Adamawa grants ₦‎15k to 38,000 students as scholarship allowance

FRSC deploys 365 officers, 40 patrol vehicles for Tinubu's inauguration

FRSC deploys 365 officers, 40 patrol vehicles for Tinubu's inauguration

Police begin investigation into killing of Imo traditional ruler

Police begin investigation into killing of Imo traditional ruler

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Governorship Candidate of Labour Party in 2023, Dr. Alex Otti [Daily Post]

BREAKING: Labour Party, Alex Otti react to his removal as Abia governor-elect

Julius Abure and other suspended Labour Party leaders are back in office [Labour Party]

Court lifts suspension order on Abure, other Labour Party officials

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus [BBC]

Be ready for deadlier disease than COVID-19, WHO warns

The governor of Ogun State Dapo Abiodun and his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun. [Premium Times]

Abiodun blames Amosun for relocation of Dangote refinery from Ogun to Lagos