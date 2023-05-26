Buhari takes Tinubu on Presidential Villa tour

The visit took place today, following the observation of Jummah Prayers at the Aso Villa Mosque, and the two leaders arrived at the Press Gallery around 1:18 pm.

President Buhari personally guided Tinubu through the Gallery, where he will soon meet with members of the press.

The news of the familiarisation tour has garnered significant attention in Nigeria's political circles, as it signifies the smooth transition of power between the two leaders.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also played his part in ensuring a seamless handover by taking President-elect Shettima on a tour of the Vice President's Wing of the State House.

During the tour, President Buhari and President-elect Tinubu exchanged important documents that will play a crucial role in the official handover of power scheduled for Monday, May 29, 2023.