Buhari takes Tinubu on Presidential Villa tour
During the tour, President Buhari and President-elect Tinubu exchanged important documents that will play a crucial role in the official handover of power
The visit took place today, following the observation of Jummah Prayers at the Aso Villa Mosque, and the two leaders arrived at the Press Gallery around 1:18 pm.
President Buhari personally guided Tinubu through the Gallery, where he will soon meet with members of the press.
The news of the familiarisation tour has garnered significant attention in Nigeria's political circles, as it signifies the smooth transition of power between the two leaders.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also played his part in ensuring a seamless handover by taking President-elect Shettima on a tour of the Vice President's Wing of the State House.
The tour of the Presidential Villa comes just one day after President Buhari honored Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima with the National Honour of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic and Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger at the State House Banquet Hall. READ MORE
