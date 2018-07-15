Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

President Buhari arrives Netherlands ahead of ICC’s 20th anniversary

Buhari President arrives Netherlands ahead of ICC’s 20th anniversary

Buhari is expected to speak at the Solemn Hearing to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the ICC Rome Statute.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday evening arrived Netherlands ahead of his scheduled visit to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@BashirAhmaad)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday evening arrived Netherlands ahead of his scheduled visit to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) monitoring the visit reports that the President’s aircraft landed at Rotterdam-The Hague Airport at about 7: 23 p.m (Nigerian time).

President Buhari was welcomed by Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji, President of the ICC, Vice-President of the Court, Marc Perrin de Brichambut and the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Others at the airport to welcome the Nigerian leader were Mr Oji Ngofa, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Mr Robert Petri, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Nigeria.

Also on hand to receive the President and his delegation were Lt.Col Veenhuijzen, Aide-De-Camp to His Majesty the King of the Netherlands and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands.

The Special Adviser to the President  on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, had announced that while in the Hague, Buhari will speak at the Solemn Hearing to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the ICC Rome Statute.

The President will also meet with the ICC Prosecutor, Ms Fatou Bensouda.

”He is the only Head of State invited to the ICC’s 20th anniversary and senior Nigeria officials see it as a positive recognition and appreciation of Nigeria’s support to the ideals and objectives of the Court,’’ Adesina stated.

The Rome Statute was adopted on July 17, 1998, but the ICC was not officially established until July 1, 2002, with a mandate to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Nigeria signed the Rome Statute on June 1, 2000, and ratified it on Sept. 27, 2001, becoming the 39th State.

ALSO READ: Buhari's meeting with Trump was a really good one

At present, 123 countries are States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court

Shortly before the President’s arrival in the Hague, Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Netherlands had told journalists that whilst there had been some criticism of the Court, President Buhari believed that its work was vital to preventing impunity worldwide and ensuring accountability for perpetrators of the most serious crimes.

‘‘Nigeria has always been a strong pillar of support to the ICC especially in Africa, in the last 20 years, and this visit shows that this support is recognised and appreciated.

‘‘Whilst there have been some criticism of the Court, President Buhari believes that its work is vital to preventing impunity worldwide, and ensuring accountability for perpetrators of the most serious crimes.

‘‘I am certain that this visit will reassure the ICC that Nigeria remains a strong advocate of the ideals of the Rome Statute,’’ the Ambassador said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Cattle Colonies Igbo group warns Fulani herdsmen against violence in...bullet
3 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet

Related Articles

Ekiti Election Buhari congratulates Governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi
Kayode Fayemi I will restore Ekiti values - Governor-elect
Ekiti Election Gov Dankwambo describes PDP’s defeat as a setback
Obasanjo Ex-President congratulates Kayode Fayemi
Buhari President departs Abuja for Netherlands, to address ICC
Ekiti Election Ambode congratulates Fayemi
Ekiti Election Buhari's aide, Garba Shehu mocks Fayose, says APC will respect Tinubu more

Local

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that the just concluded Saturday governorship election was generally successful.
INEC Electoral body says Ekiti state election was generally successful -INEC
Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday, july 15, 2018, stormed Ado Ekiti, in a victory dance procession that lasted for hours.
Kayode Fayemi Governor-elect storms Ado Ekiti in victory procession
No fewer than 23 Nigerian soldiers are yet to be accounted for after  Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a military convoy at Boboshe village in Bama local government area of Borno.
In Borno 23 soldiers, 8 trucks missing after Boko Haram ambush
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has issued a statement mocking the Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose over the PDP's failure in the just concluded Ekiti governorship election.
Ekiti Election Buhari's aide, Garba Shehu mocks Fayose, says APC will respect Tinubu more