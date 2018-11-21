Pulse.ng logo
Buhari appoints Musa Abaji as new Supreme Court Justice

The president urged the Senate to expeditiously consider the appointment and ratify it.

  • Published:
Buhari appoints Musa Abaji as new Supreme Court Justice play President Muhammadu Buhari (AFP/File)

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Musa Abaji as a new Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a letter he addressed to the Senate, a letter that was read by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, during plenary on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.

"In line with 1999 constitution upon the advice of the National Judicial Council, I hereby refer for confirmation the appointment of Justice Musa Abaji as the Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria," the letter read.

The president urged the upper legislative chamber to expeditiously consider the appointment and ratify it.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

