President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, on Monday, December 2, 2019, took to social media to celebrate 30 years of being together.

In a Twitter post, the president shared a throwback picture of himself and his wife, and accompanied it with another that features their grown-up children.

The couple might have openly disagreed on some issues, but not on the need to celebrate each other on their special day.

Aisha, on her part, also shared a post to commemorate the anniversary.

Weeks ago, there were rumours that the president was set to take a second wife, with reports that the nation's first couple had completely fallen out. However, the rumoured wedding never took place.