Ahead of the gubernatorial election in Kogi and Bayelsa State on Saturday, November 16, 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari has advised governorship candidates in both states to accept the outcome of the poll.

The president in a series of tweet on Thursday, November 14, 2019, urged voters in Bayelsa and Kogi to exercise their franchise in line with the laws of the country.

Buhari also advised law enforcement officials to allow citizens to vote without harassment and intimidation. He added that any attempt to steal or hijack ballots must be stopped using all legal means.

He tweeted, "Law enforcement officials must ensure that citizens are allowed to vote without harassment and intimidation and any attempt to steal or hijack ballots must be stopped using all legal means".

Buhari’s whose party candidate was disqualified from contesting in the election in Bayelsa State advised all candidates to accept the outcome of the poll, adding that whoever is dissatisfied with the result should follow due process of the law in seeking redress.

Earlier on Thursday, November 14, 2019, a Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, and presided by Justice Jane Inyang, declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won’t be fielding a candidate in the governorship election slated for Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Meanwhile, The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that distribution of non-sensitive materials for the poll would begin on Friday, November 15, 2019.