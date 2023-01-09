BREAKING: Raymond Dokpesi released after detention in London

According to reports, he was held in the UK capital on Sunday, January 08, 2023, after he arrived the country.

How he was really arrested: He had boarded a Lufthansa Flight LH916 from Frankfurt to London and was subsequently picked up at Terminal 2 of Heathrow Airport in London.

However, he was subsequently released after being held for some hours.

DAAR confirms Dokpesi's arrest: The management of DAAR Communications, owners of AIT and Ray Power, confirmed his release in a statement issues on Monday, January 09.

The statement explained that Dokpesi was “delayed” at the airport for some hours before being released.

The statement said: “The founder of DAAR Communications Plc High Chief Raymond Dokpesi (Ph.D) has been released after an incident which saw him delayed on arrival at the London Heathrow airport on Sunday January 8, 2022.

“Dokpesi arrived via Frankfurt from Abuja on a Lufthansa airlines flight and was invited off the plane, before other passengers were disembarked.

“Dokpesi was delayed at the airport for some hours before his passport was stamped and he was cleared by British Immigration officials for entry into the country.

“His visit to the United Kingdom is not unconnected to the invitation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar by the British government to share perspectives on issues around the 2023 presidential elections.

“The media founder is the Deputy Director-General, Technical & Systems of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

“Chief Dokpesi wishes to thank all for their outpour of love, prayers and support following the news of the incident and to reassure that he is hale and hearty.”

Meanwhile: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in Nigeria had since 2015 charged Dokpesi to court over alleged proceeds of crimes from a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki.