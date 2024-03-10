ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Ramadan crescent sighted, fasting starts Monday - Sultan

Nurudeen Shotayo

The holy month of Ramadan is the most anticipated time of the year in the Muslim world.

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of NSCIA, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III. [NAN]
The President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has informed Muslims across the country to commence Ramadan fasting on Monday, March 11, 2024.

This is according to a terse statement issued by a member of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), Mallam Yahaya Muhammad Boyi, on Sunday evening.

“The Sultanate Council Sokoto has declared Monday 11/3/2024 as the first day of Ramadan 1445 AH,” the statement read.

However, Boyi said the Sultan is expected to make a formal declaration later at night.

Earlier, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced that the lunar month of Ramadan had been sighted in its territory, signalling the commencement of fasting.

This was contained in a post on its X account (@Haramaininfo), which read, “Crescent of Ramadan 1445/2024 has been sighted in Saudi Arabia!

“Subsequently, Ramadan 1445/2024 begins tomorrow, 11 March 2024.

“Taraweeh Prayers will begin in the Two Holy Mosques after Isha Prayers,” the post partly read.

However, many Nigerians were waiting for the Sultan to make a similar announcement.

Recall the Sultan had on Friday urged the Muslims across the country to look out for this year’s Ramadan crescent after sunset on Sunday, March 10.

The NSCIA also tasked Muslims who had credible sightings of the crescent to inform members of the NMSC.

