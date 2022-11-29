BREAKING: Court sentences IGP to 3 months in prison

What the court said: “If at the end of the three months, the contemnor remains recalcitrant and still refuses to purge his contempt, he shall be committed for another period and until he purges his contempt”.

Ultimatum: The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice M. O. Olajuwon, held that the IGP should be committed to prison and detained in custody for a period of three months, or until he obeys an order it made since October 21, 2011.

Background story: a police officer, Mr. Patrick Okoli, who was unlawfully and compulsorily retired from the Nigerian Police Force many years ago.

Okoli filled for legal action, and the court recommended Okoli’s reinstatement into the Police, a decision that was affirmed by the court, the IGP, refused to comply with the order.

What you should know: The office of the IGP is not sensitive to who wears the title. Hence, the IGP's 3 months sentence has nothing to do with any personal doings of Usman.

What the court said: The court had also ordered the payment of N10million to the Applicant, being special and general damages for the unlawful, illegal and unconstitutional denial of his rights and privileges as a Senior Officer of the Nigeria Police Force from 1993 till date.