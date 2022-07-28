RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

BREAKING: Court sentences Hanifa's killer to death by hanging

Authors:

Ima Elijah

Hanifa Abubakar (born 2016) was a Nigerian girl who was kidnapped and murdered by Abdumalik Tanko, the proprietor of her school

Tanko the killer principal and Late Hanifa
Tanko the killer principal and Late Hanifa
Recommended articles

Justice Usman Naaba also slammed a five-year jail term on the murderer for all the five charges labelled against him.

The Court also found guilty, the 2nd defendant in the case, Hashim Isiyaku on four charges and sentenced him to death by hanging

He also has a two-year prison term hanging on his throat for attempts to kidnap.

Hanifa Abubakar (born 2016) was a Nigerian girl who was kidnapped and murdered by Abdumalik Tanko, the proprietor of her school Noble Kids Academy in Nassarawa, Kano State, Nigeria.

Tanko, according to Haruna Kiyawa who is the Police Public Relations Officer in Kano, confessed that he kidnapped Hanifa and took her to his house where he contacted her relatives and demanded a ransom of N6 million.

Tanko had told his wife that late Hanifa was a daughter to one of his school teachers who traveled.

On December 18, 2021, having realised that the she had recognised him, he was said to have conspired with Hashim Isyaku to kill the girl

After drinking tea around 23:00hrs, Tanko put the leftover tea in empty container of Bobo Yoghurt (a yoghurt-based milk drink for children), and poured rat killer poison into the container.

He picked her from his house when she was already sleeping and told her that he was taking her back to her uncle's house. On their way, he gave Hanifa the drink and she drank it. He told her that he will pick something from a school at Kwanar Yan Gana Tudun Murtala, Nassarawa.

Hanifa finally died moments after he got to the school. He put her corpse in a sack and buried her in a shallow grave with help of Hashim Isyaku.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, had long promised to sign the court judgement once the suspect was judged according to the crime he was accused of.

He apologised to the girl’s parents and the people of Kano, stressing that there was no use for such persons to continue to live in the society.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Court sentences Hanifa's killer to death by hanging

BREAKING: Court sentences Hanifa's killer to death by hanging

COVID-19: A’Ibom records 14 new cases – Commissioner

COVID-19: A’Ibom records 14 new cases – Commissioner

APC deserves overwhelming victory in 2023 - Wase

APC deserves overwhelming victory in 2023 - Wase

2023 Census: Senate assures NPC of adequate funding

2023 Census: Senate assures NPC of adequate funding

NSCDC says rumour of bandits attack on Oyo baseless

NSCDC says rumour of bandits attack on Oyo baseless

Lagos to establish 250-hectare feedlot, ranch

Lagos to establish 250-hectare feedlot, ranch

President, security chiefs in brainstorming session over threat on Buhari

President, security chiefs in brainstorming session over threat on Buhari

Alaafin stool: 119 princes declare to succeed Oba Adeyemi

Alaafin stool: 119 princes declare to succeed Oba Adeyemi

He is 86 and should not lead Nigeria, says Bola Tinubu's in-law

He is 86 and should not lead Nigeria, says Bola Tinubu's in-law

Trending

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos

Boko Haram, ISWAP plan to attack 5 states including Lagos. (Leadership)

Senators threaten to impeach Buhari over silence on terrorist attacks

Buhari looking sad

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents

Bandits break into houses in Kaduna, kidnap over 35 residents. (TheNation)

CAN dares APC to name bishops that attended Shettima’s unveiling

Some of the clerics who attended Kashim Shettima's unveiling in Abuja on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.