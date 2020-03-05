Soldiers deployed to repel the planned attack of Boko Haram members on Damboa Local Government Area of Borno have killed scores of the insurgents.

The insurgents were reported to have earlier informed communities in Damboa of their planned attack, but were repelled by a combined team of soldiers, civilian JTF and vigilantes.

Dogo Shettima, a Special Assistant to Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, said the state governor is impressed, as he applauded the the Nigerian military's ground and air components.

Borno state Governor, Babagana Zulum hails military for decisive blow on Boko Haram. [Twitter/@ProfZulum]

According to Shettima, Zulum was particularly impressed that the combined team of soldiers of the Nigerian Army fighting on the ground and air, using fighter jets with the complementary efforts of the civilian JTF and vigilantes, not only killed scores of the insurgents to prevent them from gaining grounds, but took the gallant steps of taking the war to the insurgents even after they had fled.

"I find it compelling to salute our gallant soldiers of the Nigerian Army and Air Force, under operations," the governor was quoted as saying.

Recall that in the early hours of Wednesday, March 4, 2020, Boko Haram fighters attacked Damboa from different directions.

Having written to Damboa, informing the Local Government Area of the planned attack, the insurgents were reported to have believed their ambush was going to succeed.

On their arrival, they were engaged by a battle-ready military, who were complemented by volunteers in the Civilian JTF and Vigilantes.