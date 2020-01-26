According to TheCable, the suicide bombers forced their way into the mosque while the morning prayer was ongoing.

The attackers had already gained entry into the mosque before some persons in the neighbourhood raised the alarm.

The incident happened around Guduf Nagadiyo at Bulabaulin in Gwoza.

Soldiers from 192 battalion of the Nigerian Army later cordoned off the mosque.

A resident said the suicide bombers might have infiltrated the town during a wedding which held at the palace of the emir of Gwoza on Saturday.

