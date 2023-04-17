Buhari greatly admires 60-year-old Nollywood actor, Bob-Manuel Udokwu

This is contained in a congratulatory message by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Monday in Abuja.

Buhari rejoiced with the entertainment industry, particularly Nollywood, where the notable actor had held sway for many years, featuring in more than 200 movies.

He referenced the influencing role of Udokwu in the popular culture and structuring of the second-largest movie industry in the world, with a strong global presence and recognition, serving in various capacities as actor, director, and producer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president saluted the actor's courage for delving into politics and public office, contesting elections in his home state, Anambra, and working with three governments as Senior Special Assistant, New Media, and Special Adviser on Entertainment, Leisure, and Tourism.

The president said Udokwu's experience in the creative and entertainment industry will always be relevant, especially in mentoring younger people in career choices.