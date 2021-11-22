Bird strikes commercial airplane in Owerri, affects engine

Flight P47159 took off in Owerri, Imo State when it recorded a bird strike few minutes later, according to an official statement released late on Monday.

The strike affected the parameters of one of the engines of the Lagos-bound aircraft.

"The pilot-in-command had to divert to Port-Harcourt and safely landed the aircraft while the passengers disembarked normally," the airline said.

A rescue team was dispatched to airlift the affected passengers to their destination.

Bird strike incidents, especially during takeoff, have happened numerous times this year with different airlines, and similarly affected engines and forced planes to make emergency landings.