Bird strikes commercial airplane in Owerri, affects engine

Authors:

Samson Toromade

The Lagos-bound plane was diverted to Port-Harcourt where it landed safely.

Air Peace says its plane was involved in a bird strike incident (image used for illustration)

Air Peace airline has announced that an incident with a bird grounded one of its flights on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Flight P47159 took off in Owerri, Imo State when it recorded a bird strike few minutes later, according to an official statement released late on Monday.

The strike affected the parameters of one of the engines of the Lagos-bound aircraft.

"The pilot-in-command had to divert to Port-Harcourt and safely landed the aircraft while the passengers disembarked normally," the airline said.

A rescue team was dispatched to airlift the affected passengers to their destination.

Bird strike incidents, especially during takeoff, have happened numerous times this year with different airlines, and similarly affected engines and forced planes to make emergency landings.

Airline operators in May called on the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to curtail the movement of birds around airports in the country.

