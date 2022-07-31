RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Be careful with Buhari's impeachment, Kwankwaso cautions lawmakers

Nurudeen Shotayo

Kwankwaso is of the opinion that the lawmakers calling for Buhari's impeachment may be acting in a hurry.

The Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has advised some National Assembly members to thread cautiously over the planned impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former two-term Governor of Kano State disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Ilorin on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Kwankwaso, who was in Kwara to open NNPP offices in Ilorin and other parts of the state, paid a courtesy call on Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The presidential aspirant urged the aggrieved lawmakers not to be in a hurry to rock the boat.

He, however, acknowledged that there are genuine concerns about the state of security in the country and urged the federal government to rise up to the challenges.

The former Minister of Defence also appealed to the government to reach out to stakeholders who have expressed serious concerns with a view to addressing them.

The presidential candidate also made a stop at the palace of Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and sought the blessing of the monarch over his 2023 ambition.

Earlier during the visit, Gov AbdulRazaq had appealed to politicians to embrace the principle of fair play and do away with politics of bitterness ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Kwankwaso is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the February election next year.

He'd be hoping to pull an upset against the likes of All Progressives Congress Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s Atiku Abubakar, and Labour Party's flag-bearer, Peter Obi.

