Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Bayelsa to offset outstanding salaries, pensions with N8bn ffrom FG

Paris Club Debts Refund Bayelsa to offset outstanding salaries, pensions with N8bn from FG

Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the state Commissioner for Information, said this while announcing the receipt of N24.16 billion from the Paris Club debt refund.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gwamnan jihar Bayelsa Seriake Dickson play

Gwamnan jihar Bayelsa Seriake Dickson

The Bayelsa Government on Tuesday announced plans to offset two months outstanding salary and pension with N8 billion from the N24 billion Paris Club debts refund.

Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the state Commissioner for Information, said this while announcing the receipt of N24.16 billion from the Paris Club debt refund.


Iworiso-Markson was, however, silent on how the state intends to spend the remaining balance of N16 billion.

He said that Gov. Seriake Dickson had directed immediate payment of two out of the outstanding three months salary arrears to workers and four out seven months pension arrears in the state.

Iworiso-Markson also denied claims by Mr Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Agriculture, that Bayelsa was owing N800 billion.


Checks by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the website of Debt Management Office (DMO) indicated that Bayelsa is listed amongst the five most indebted states with N123.03 billion as at June 2018.

“It is disgraceful and unexpected of a person occupying his exalted position and clearly shows that Lokpobiri is out of tune with developments in his home state.


“It was queer and indeed sad that a Minister could quote wild debt figures with the intent to mislead the public and discredit the government.


“The Debt Management Office in its June 2018 report stated that the debt portfolio of the state was N123 billion. This figure includes contingent liabilities which included contract payments and pension obligations.


“While the government is making every effort to achieve massive developmental strides in every area, government wishes to condemn the unguarded statements of some highly placed individuals.


“The recent unsubstantiated statement of the Minister of State for Agriculture that the State is owing N800 billion is disappointing of someone of his high office and indeed disgraceful.


“As a minster for agriculture, he needs to inform Bayelsans of the impact he has made even in his local government area.


“We advise Lokpobiri to educate himself or engage a brilliant young graduate to assist him,” Iworiso-Markson said in a statement.


Lokpobiri had alleged that the Dickson led-administration had incurred the N800 billion domestic and $ 216 million external debt from 2012 to date despite the over N1.2 trillion allocated to the state from federation account within the period.


He also said that the figures at his disposal were as a result of cumulative computation of yearly borrowings from the first tenure of the Dickson led-administration.


Iworiso-Markson said that while the state government got N21.94 billion out of the Paris Club Debt refund, the local government areas received N2.22 billion.


He said that the state government decided to make the Paris Club Debt public in consonance with the prevailing policy of transparency and accountability on public funds. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Adewole Minister of Health says some doctors should become farmers...bullet
3 Senator Adeleke Read how dancing senator obtained certificate for...bullet

Related Articles

Debt Management Office FG to auction N135bn bonds on September 27
Paris Club Refund FG bars states owing salaries from accessing remaining $2.69bn
Paris Club Refund Kwara government not owing workers
Paris Club Refund Court unfreezes Delta state's bank account
Paris Club Refund We don’t depend on loan, refund to pay salary – Enugu government
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Monday, July 24, 2017]
Buhari President condemns handling of Paris Club refund by governors
Paris Club Refund Buhari orders release of outstanding Paris Club Refund
Aminu Masari PDP accuses Katsina governor of diverting N400bn state fund
David Umaru Senator kicks against Niger govt’s N21.5bn Sukuk bond

Local

Aisha Buhari bags leadership award in South Korea
Aisha Buhari President’s wife calls for arrest of aide who “stole her N2.5bn”
Labour Unions are demanding drastic increases in minimum wage.
Minimum Wage Saga NANS appeals to leadership of labour unions to suspend proposed nationwide strike
Lai Mohammed hints investors caused suspension of Nigeria Air
Nigeria Air Lai Mohammed hints investors caused suspension of national carrier
Nigeria’s economy remains fragile as GDP growth slowed down in the second quarter of 2018
Buhari President lauds Mandela’s virtues, condemns xenophobia, discrimination
X
Advertisement