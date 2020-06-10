One week after testing positive for coronavirus, Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Baba Tela has recovered from the infection.

The Chairman of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Rilwan Mohammed announced this on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, during a press conference at the Government House.

Mohammed said the deputy governor has been discharged after testing negative twice for the virus.

However, in Kwara state, another coronavirus was death was recorded on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. This brings the coronavirus-related deaths in the state to two.

According to a statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, the deceased was a 50-year-old female with serious underlying medical conditions.

He said, “We regret to announce that the patient did not make it despite the efforts of the medical personnel to save her.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to her family. We stand by them at this trying time, and restate the need for everyone to keep safe by adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols.”

The state government also announced the release of 18 patients, who have recovered from the disease from the state’s isolation centres.