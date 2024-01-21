ADVERTISEMENT
Bauchi-born Nigerian Judge appointed member of Commonwealth tribunal

News Agency Of Nigeria

The jurist, who appreciated the minister for facilitating his appointment, said he would strive to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Retired Justice Habibu Shall [Independent]
Retired Justice Habibu Shall [Independent]

Shall is to represent Africa on the CSAT team that consists of eight members of different nationalities in the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth of Nations is an association of British former colonies which meets annually to deliberate on issues affecting the member states.

The appointment letter was presented to Shall in Bauchi on Saturday by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.

The jurist, who appreciated the minister for facilitating his appointment, said he would strive to justify the confidence reposed in him.

Shall, who hails from Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of the State, also thanked President Bola Tinubu for finding him worthy of being appointed to such an exalted position.

“Minister Tuggar came and picked me and got me appointed devoid of any primordial consideration.

“I was on my way to the farm when I was called and asked to submit my resume; what a wonderful effort.

“I remain grateful to the minister who facilitated this appointment and I am also grateful to his foundation for deeming fit to be given this assignment,” he said.

Earlier, Director General, Tuggar Foundation, Alhaji Bello Tukura, described the appointment given to Shall as excellent; saying the appointee deserved it.

“Shall is a competent jurist; a good administrator of justice and he is eminently qualified for the job,” he said.

Tukura advised the appointee to be God-fearing and continue to demonstrate his character of transparency on his new assignment.

