Insecurity issues spark Twitter clash between Bashir Ahmad and Seyi Law

Their online feud started on Sunday, January 14, 2024, when Bashir urged his 1.6 million followers to advocate for capital punishment for bandits.

"Please advocate for a national law that mandates capital punishment as a penalty for kidnapping and banditry," he tweeted.

Bashir posted the tweet amid the outrage that followed the recent increase in the murderous activities of bandits operating around the Federal Capital Territory.

Reacting to Bashir’s submission, Seyi Law blasted him for not recommending capital punishment as a solution to kidnapping when he had access to the presidency.

The comedian wondered why the former presidential aide waited until he was “thrown into an ocean of wisdom from the seat of power” before suggesting a solution to the insecurity problem in the country.

Citing Betta Edu, the suspended minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation as an example, Seyi Law criticised young people who get the opportunity to serve in the government but ruined their chances with corruption scandals.

“This is one of the youth who had access to the presidency but advocated this until he has been thrown into an ocean of wisdom from the seat of power.

“Young people who are given opportunities end up in sinking sand of corruption like Betta Edu that we start wondering if only the clamouring for youth inclusion is really worth it. The works of several years ruined with this scale of massive greed in less than 6 months,” the comedian said.

Commenting under the post, Bashir rubbished the comedian’s submissions and sarcastically described it as the first time he (Seyi Law) ever made sense.

“They said it’s the first time you ever made sense, and I can see the post even made it to your pin tweet. Though I can’t entirely agree with them, still congratulations on making sense to them for the first time, do it tomorrow and next,” Bashir said.

But Seyi Law won’t let the insult get cold as he fired back an hour later. In his reply, the comedian went overboard, using strong and offensive words.

“Bashir, it is one thing to be fool#sh, and it is another thing to be completely daft. The fact that you walk on your brain is troubling. Keep basking in your stupid#ty. You, this blasphemy murderer waiting to happen. Asiere,” Seyi Law tweeted.

In his counter-response, the former presidential aide preferred to disengage from the Twitter fight, saying he didn’t realise the comedian’s extent of bitterness.

“This has to be the end of this conversation because, at home, they didn’t teach me how to engage in or respond to insults on social media. I wasn’t even aware of the extent of your bitterness, I would have refrained from engaging with you in the first place. Please calm down, perhaps someone nearby can offer you something sweet to lighten your mood. I wish I could offer one myself, but unfortunately, I’m not near you. Read what you posted again, if you’re proud of what you wrote, then I respect your stance.”

