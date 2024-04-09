Bashir Ahmad makes a mockery of Peter Obi’s water project in Zaria

In a statement posted via his official X handle on Monday, April 8, 2024, Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election announced the end of his nationwide Ramadan tour, which began in March.

Obi said he embarked on the tour to address the pressing need for water for Nigerians in the North and to pray with them during Ramadan.

He disclosed that he provided boreholes for many communities and financial assistance to 100 individuals in all the northern states he visited.

He further said he inaugurated a water project in Kwarbai, a community in Zaria, Kaduna State, to ensure essential access to water for the people of the community.

However, barely 24 hours after recounting his tour and the projects he executed in the north, the picture of the water project he donated to the Zaria community surfaced on Twitter.

The picture got many Nigerians talking as non-supporters made a mockery of the project.

Joining the conversation, Ahmad sarcastically praised Obi, saying his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed must appreciate the gesture.

“Wow. This looks very presidential. Thank you, His Excellency Peter Obi. Your vice president, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed, who is from Zaria and the whole community must appreciate your gesture. My only curiosity here is about the source of the water," Ahmad tweeted

Bashir Ahmad has a history of questioning Obi’s initiatives

In January, following Obi’s visit to the Al-Kadriyar family, whose six female children were kidnapped in Abuja, Ahmad raised questions regarding Obi’s recent visit to the grieving family.

Obi had visited the family after the release of the ladies from their captors, who killed one of them.

But Ahmad was not pleased with the former Governor of Anambra’s visit to the family, implying that Obi’s condolence visit was insincere.