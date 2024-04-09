ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bashir Ahmad makes a mockery of Peter Obi’s water project in Zaria

Bayo Wahab

Bashir Ahmad has a history of questioning Peter Obi's initiatives.

Peter Obi and Bashir Ahmad.
Peter Obi and Bashir Ahmad.

Recommended articles

In a statement posted via his official X handle on Monday, April 8, 2024, Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election announced the end of his nationwide Ramadan tour, which began in March.

Obi said he embarked on the tour to address the pressing need for water for Nigerians in the North and to pray with them during Ramadan.

He disclosed that he provided boreholes for many communities and financial assistance to 100 individuals in all the northern states he visited.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said he inaugurated a water project in Kwarbai, a community in Zaria, Kaduna State, to ensure essential access to water for the people of the community.

However, barely 24 hours after recounting his tour and the projects he executed in the north, the picture of the water project he donated to the Zaria community surfaced on Twitter.

The picture got many Nigerians talking as non-supporters made a mockery of the project.

Joining the conversation, Ahmad sarcastically praised Obi, saying his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed must appreciate the gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wow. This looks very presidential. Thank you, His Excellency Peter Obi. Your vice president, Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed, who is from Zaria and the whole community must appreciate your gesture. My only curiosity here is about the source of the water," Ahmad tweeted

In January, following Obi’s visit to the Al-Kadriyar family, whose six female children were kidnapped in Abuja, Ahmad raised questions regarding Obi’s recent visit to the grieving family.

Obi had visited the family after the release of the ladies from their captors, who killed one of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Ahmad was not pleased with the former Governor of Anambra’s visit to the family, implying that Obi’s condolence visit was insincere.

He urged the family to exercise caution in granting access to politicians who bring along a contingent of journalists for visits that may be more about photo opportunities than genuine sympathy.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Explosion rocks Ikeja military cantonment in Lagos [Ripples]

Army confirms minor explosion at farmland in Ikeja Cantonment

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Kwara Government begs IBEDC to address persistent power outages

Igwe Samuel Asadu, new Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council [Nigerian Newspapers]

Enugu traditional ruler gifts house to 55-year-old indigent vulcaniser

Crossing expressways in Lagos [The Guardian Nigeria]

219 persons land in custody for crossing expressways in Lagos