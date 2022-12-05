RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bandits abduct over 40 persons in Katsina

Ima Elijah

"Two sustained gunshot injuries including the Imam leading the prayer, while four were rescued..."

Bandits in communities of Batsari and Funtua local government areas of Katsina State have abducted over 40 people at the weekend.

What reports say about casualties: Karare village of Batsari Local Government Area on Friday, December 02, 2022, one person was killed, while 28 people were abducted.

According to reports, the gunmen invaded the village in the morning hours and went away with the victims, including women and children numbering about 40 riding on motorcycles.

Second set of victims: It was learned that the bandits also kidnapped 13 worshippers when they attacked a mosque in Maigamji village along Funtua – Dandume Road and opened fire on worshippers during evening (isha’i) prayer.

The spokesperson of the Katsina poly command, SP Gambo Isah, said he was yet to ascertain the number of persons abducted in the Kakare incident, saying investigation was ongoing to ascertain the number.

“We received reports with conflicting figures. Some say up to 30 people were abducted and others say less than that. We are still investigating the matter as the rescue operation is ongoing.

“With regards to Yargamji, 13 were missing, two sustained gunshot injuries including the Imam leading the prayer, while four were rescued.

“Our men in collaboration with the local vigilante are working together to rescue those abducted,” he said.

What you should know: A former councillor of Maigamji ward, Alhaji Lawal Maigamji said when the bandits came they opened fire and shot two people in the mosque, including the Imam leading the prayers, Malam Yusha’u and one other, Hussaini Jamo who are receiving treatment at General Hospital Funtua.

