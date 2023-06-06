Bandit attacks leave 37 dead in Sokoto, Gov Aliyu vows action

The attacks, carried out by bandits, targeted three communities in Tangaza Local Government Area and two others in Gwadabawa Local Government. The affected communities include Raka, Raka Dutse, and Filin Gawa, where numerous people were fatally shot, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Governor Aliyu, who had to curtail his official visit to Abuja, expressed his determination to create an unsafe environment for bandits and other criminal elements within the state. He emphasised the need to address the issue of informants who aid these criminal activities.

During a press briefing after the meeting, the Governor's Press Secretary, Abubakar Bawa, highlighted one of the key discussion points, which focused on enhancing the coordination between conventional security forces and local vigilantes in the fight against banditry.

Governor Aliyu also expressed his concern over the delayed payment of allowances owed to security personnel involved in "Operation Hadarin Daji," an initiative aimed at eradicating banditry in the state.

He pledged to resolve this issue promptly to boost the morale of the security forces and improve their performance.