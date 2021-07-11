The immediate past deputy governor died at the age of 64.
Bala Bantex, former Kaduna deputy governor dies at 64
Former deputy governor of Kaduna state, Bala Bantex is dead.
According to Leadership, the politician died in an Abuja hospital on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Bantex served as deputy governor to Governor Nasir El-Rufai between 2015 and 2019.
In 2019, he resigned to contest for Kaduna south senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
He was defeated by the incumbent, Senator Danjuma La’ah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
