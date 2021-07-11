RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bala Bantex, former Kaduna deputy governor dies at 64

Authors:

bayo wahab

Former deputy governor of Kaduna state, Bala Bantex is dead.

Yusuf Barnabas Bala Bantex is dead (Preyon News)
Yusuf Barnabas Bala Bantex is dead (Preyon News)

The immediate past deputy governor died at the age of 64.

Recommended articles

According to Leadership, the politician died in an Abuja hospital on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Bantex served as deputy governor to Governor Nasir El-Rufai between 2015 and 2019.

In 2019, he resigned to contest for Kaduna south senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was defeated by the incumbent, Senator Danjuma La’ah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

El-Rufai mourns former deputy, Bala Bantex

APC dissolves caretaker committees in Zamfara

Bala Bantex, former Kaduna deputy governor dies at 64

Oluwo advises Sunday Igboho, says those using him to make money will push him to death

Yahaya Bello tasks journalists to set agenda for Nigerian politicians

Gani Adams begs Yoruba traditional leaders to forgive Sunday Igboho

FG inaugurates committee to end dispute between NLC and Kaduna Govt

600 farmers to benefit from FG’s potato value chain programme in Niger

#EndSARS panel recommends N151m for victims of police brutality in Abia