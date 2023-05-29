The sports category has moved to a new website.

Atiku, Murray-Bruce, Momodu, others mourn Dokpesi

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dokpesi died at the age of 71 in Abuja on Monday.

Chief Raymond Dokpesi (Newswire)
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dokpesi reportedly died at the age of 71 in Abuja on Monday.

A former federal lawmaker, Sen. Shehu Sani, on Twitter, expressed shock at the news of the death of the media icon.

“I received the shocking news of the demise of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi. He was a detribalised Nigerian and a patriot who has made tremendous contributions to the struggle, restoration and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria.

“He raised the bar in professional broadcasting and was a champion of press freedom. He fought many political battles in the pursuit of justice and freedom. Dokpesi was an institution and his life an inspiration. Life is transient. May his soul rest in Peace. Amin,” he said.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on his Twitter account, wrote, “I am in a state of shock! As we say in Islam: from God, we came, and to Him, we return.

“I am in prayers and will continue in prayers! My everlasting and deepest condolences to the Raymond Dokpesi family. May God forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest. Ezemo, not on a date like this should you leave us! -AA.”

Media mogul, Dele Momodu, also shared a condolence message on his Instagram page mourning the death of Dokpesi.

This is too sad to bear. Our media IROKO is gone… Good night High Chief Dr Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi. May your great soul Rest In Peace,” he said.

Nigerian politician, Ben Murray-Bruce, mourning the media icon on his Twitter page said, “Chief Dokpesi left an indelible mark on the world of media and broadcasting.

“It is with a profound sense of sorrow that I learned of the passing of High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, a monumental figure whose influence and contribution to society will never be forgotten.

“Chief Dokpesi left an indelible mark on the world of media and broadcasting, instilling a standard of excellence and professionalism that remains unparalleled. His tireless efforts to foster unity and promote progress will always be remembered and appreciated.

“While we mourn this immense loss, we also celebrate a life of purpose and impact. My deepest condolences to the Dokpesi family — our thoughts and prayers are with you during this incredibly difficult time.

“We hope that you find solace in the knowledge that Chief Dokpesi’s legacy will continue to inspire generations to come. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, on his Instagram page prayed that God comfort the family and that the soul of Dokpesi rest in peace.

“My condolences to the family of Chief Raymond Dokpesi. Wishing you peace, comfort, courage, and lots of love at this time of sorrow. My heart goes out to you at this difficult time.

“I am thinking of you and your family and sending caring thoughts your way, may the lord rest the soul of chief and grant him eternal rest Amen,” he said.

NAN reports that a visit to AIT office at Kola, in Alagbado area of Lagos State, revealed a sombre environment.

The security personnel on duty refused visitors into the premises, saying “there are no officials or staff to attend to any interviews but you can come back tomorrow.”



